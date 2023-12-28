US: Woman falls to her death after slipping off a cliff at New York State park

A woman plunged to her death from the edge of a cliff at a New York state park while taking photos with her husband last week, the police have informed.

Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar, 39, and her husband Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said, 41, both of Singapore were hiking on the Beacon Hill Trail in the Minnewaska State park in the town of Rochester when the accident took place.

Both stopped to take photos at the edge of the cliff when Binte MD Akbar lost her footing and slipped down the cliff, approximately 70 feet. The husband called 911 which led to multiple agencies converging on the scene for the rescue job.

According to the New York State Police (NYSP), the NYSP Aviation personnel arrived on the scene and hoisted the victim to safety.

"Other responding agencies who assisted in the rescue included NYS Park Police, Park Operations Staff, NYS DEC Forest Rangers, and various Fire and EMT personnel," the police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she "succumbed to her injuries". "My heart is broken into pieces and I don’t know how to piece them back together," Bin Mohd Said in a Facebook post.

The police, meanwhile, launched an investigation to find out if there was foul play involved in the accident.

Notably, the Minnewaska State Park is open to the public for hiking, biking, rock climbing and a range of other recreational activities. According to the State Department of Environmental Conservation, the preserve houses white-tailed deer, coyotes, timber rattlesnakes and more than 200 species of birds, attracting huge public footfall.

Earlier this month, an individual named Nizamettin Gursu was arrested five months after his 9-year-old girlfriend, Yesim Demir, plummeted off a cliff in Canakkale, a city in northwestern Turkey.

During the initial investigation, Gursu claimed that his girlfriend fell off the cliff when he was grabbing celebratory food and drinks from his car. However, during the investigation, the police discovered that the ring Gursu claimed to have given Demir after she accepted his proposal was still in its box inside his pocket.

The suspicions increased when police found shattered glasses and a broken music speaker at the couple’s engagement spot, seeming to indicate a physical altercation