US: Woman arrested after cocaine hidden in sole of shoes found in airport

A 21-year-old woman was arrested in the US for attempting to smuggle three pounds of cocaine hidden inside the sole of seven pairs of shoes, custom officials said on Tuesday.

The Georgian woman, who was arriving from Jamaica, was arrested at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after a white powdery substance concealed in the soles of the shoes tested positive for cocaine.

"Smugglers go through great lengths to conceal drugs from our officers," Paula Rivera, CBP Port Director for the Area Port of Atlanta said in a press release.

"Narcotics interdiction remains a priority CBP enforcement mission, one that we take very seriously."

The officials also said that the estimated street value of the cocaine is about $40,000.

Earlier, also smugglers have tried to hide drugs in the shoes' soles.

In images shared by CBP, the sole of the shoes, ranging from sneakers to sandals can be seen.

In December, CBP said a drug-sniffing dog at the checkpoint in Yuma was able to detect over a pound of fentanyl that was duct-taped inside the shoes of an Arizona man.