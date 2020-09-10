US: White professor disguised as black woman resigns

A White professor who taught at George Washington University in the US as a black man for years has quit her job, the school said on Wednesday.

"Update regarding Jessica Krug: Dr. Krug has resigned her position, effective immediately," the university wrote in its Twitter account.

It also said that other faculty members would complete the syllabus of the students who were taught by Krug.

The university launched an investigation into the case last week and said that the professor would not teach in the current semester.

In an online platform Medium, Krug admitted that he "eschewed" his identity as a "white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim".

The light-skinned professor first claimed she has "North African Blackness", then the "US rooted Blackness", and later the "Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness."

Krug further said on Medium that her acts were the "very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation, of the myriad ways in which non-Black people continue to use and abuse Black identities and cultures."

The case has elicited memories of 2015's instance where a controversial US activist Rachel Dolezal said she identified herself as black, despite both her parents being white.