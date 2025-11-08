Foreign nationals seeking visa to live in the US will now find it tougher as under the new directive from the Trump administration on Thursday (Nov 6) anybody having health issues like diabetes or obesity could be rejected. The guidelines issued by the State Department argues that people with such condition could become a "public charge" and potentially drain the US resources.

Notably, the guidelines applies to all visa seekers but it is primarily aimed at those seeking permanent US residency.

Earlier, screening for communicable diseases, checking vaccination history, infectious diseases and mental health conditions of the visa applicant were a must. Now, it includes other medical conditions too.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The State Department cable, sent to US embassies and consulates reads, "You must consider an applicant's health. Certain medical conditions – including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancers, diabetes, metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, and mental health conditions – can require hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of care."

In fact visa officers have also been instructed to assess if applicants are capable of paying for the medical treatment, particularly children or older people.

"Do any of the dependents have disabilities, chronic medical conditions, or other special needs and require care such that the applicant cannot maintain employment?", reads the cable.