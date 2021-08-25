US vice president offers Vietnam support to counter Beijing in South China Sea 

US Vice President Kamala Harris met Vietnam's top leaders on Wednesday. She offered support in several key areas, including the enhancement of the country's maritime security in an effort to counter Beijing's increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea.

Harris also offered more visits by US warships during her talks with Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Watch: Pentagon says no change in timeline of Afghan withdrawal

During a meeting with the Vietnamese president in Hanoi, Harris said there was a need to increase pressure on Beijing over its maritime claims.

During the talks, Harris offered Vietnam vaccines and aid to tackle COVID-19. She also announced the launch of several programmes to help combat climate change, a White House official said.

Her trip to Vietnam got delayed by several hours due to an investigation into two possible incidents of the so-called Havana syndrome in Hanoi.

Also Read: Israel's new leader to present Iran plan in first White House visit

The syndrome is a mysterious health ailment plaguing US diplomats. It is a condition of unknown origin with symptoms including dizziness, nausea, migraines and memory lapses.

Although the investigation was in its early stages, the officials deemed it safe for the vice president to make her scheduled stop.

Kamala Harris is on a week-long visit to Southeast Asia. She has arrived in Hanoi from Singapore where she delivered a sharp rebuke to China for its incursions in the South China Sea.

(With inputs from agencies)