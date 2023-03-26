US Vice President Harris reaches Ghana, vows greater investment for Africa

The US Vice President Kamal Harris said that she is "excited" about the future of Africa as she started her nine-day trip in Ghana on Sunday (March 26). "What an honour it is to be here in Ghana and on the continent of Africa," said Harris when she arrived. School children, dancers and drummers welcomed Harris when she arrived in Ghana for the visit.

Harris said, "We are looking forward to this trip as a further statement of the long and enduring very important relationship and friendship between the people of the United States and those who live on this continent."

The US vice president also said that she welcomed the chance to "witness firsthand the extraordinary innovation and creativity that is occurring on this continent". She also said that she wanted to promote economic growth and food security.

The visit is deemed crucial as the US is aiming to deepen American ties amid global competition over Africa's future. The US has been constantly monitoring China as Beijing has invested heavily in Africa in recent decades, including in infrastructure and resource development.

Meanwhile, Russian influence has also grown, including through the deployment of troops from Russia's private military contractor Wagner Group to aid governments in several countries.

After touching down in Ghana, Harris said, "On this trip I intend to do work that is focused on increasing investments here on the continent and facilitating economic growth and opportunity." Ghana is the first destination in a trip that will also include visits to Zambia and Tanzania.

