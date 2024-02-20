Israel-Hamas war: US vetoes UN Security Council call for Gaza ceasefire

The United States on Tuesday (Feb 20) again vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The demand for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire as it instead pushes the 15-member body to call for a temporary ceasefire linked to the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Thirteen council members voted in favour of the Algerian-drafted text, while Britain abstained.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who is Washington's ambassador to the UN, said: "Proceeding with a vote today was wishful and irresponsible... we cannot support a resolution that would put sensitive negotiations in jeopardy."

Greenfield also advocated an alternate resolution drafted by the US.

It was the third such US veto since the start of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas militants, which began when the Palestinian Islamist group launched an unprecedented attack on October 7.

The attack resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to official figures released by Israel.