/US used 850 Tomahawk missiles in Iran war so far and the burn rate is worrying some Pentagon officials, says report, because…

The Washington Post claimed in a report that the US has fired more than 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles in the first four weeks of the war in Iran, raising concerns inside the Pentagon about the supply of these precision weapons. Within days of Operation Epic Fury, which started on February 28, US Navy destroyers and submarines launched hundreds of these missiles against Iranian targets. By late March, the count had crossed 850, marking one of the most intensive uses of these long-range cruise missiles in recent US military history, according to the report.

Tomahawk missiles: A core part of US naval power

The US, the report said, is “burning through the precision weapons at a rate that has alarmed some Pentagon officials and prompted internal discussions about how to make more available.”

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Tomahawks can strike targets from long distances without exposing pilots or aircraft. But these complex weapons are expensive and not quickly replaceable.

The report cited officials familiar with internal discussions as saying that the current burn rate is “alarming”.

Given how quickly they are being depleted, stockpiles built over years could shrink in weeks.

Independent defence estimates suggest the US had roughly 4,000 to 4,150 Tomahawk missiles in its operational inventory before the conflict intensified.

In the opening 72 hours of the war alone, about 400 of these missiles were fired, which is nearly 10 per cent of the total stockpile.

A costly missile: Replenishment of Tomahawks is not immediate

Each Tomahawk can cost over $1 million, according to reports.

Tomahawk manufacturer Raytheon has historically produced these missiles at relatively low annual rates of around 90.

Production is now being ramped up to around 1,000 per year, according to reports, but scaling to meet wartime demand could still take years.

Heavy use of Tomahawks could limit America’s options

Tomahawks are designed for high-value targets in the early phases of conflict.

Relying heavily on them may limit options later, forcing the military to either shift tactics or use less precise alternatives.