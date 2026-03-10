/The cruise missile behind Iran strikes: What made Tomahawk missiles the US’s first-strike weapon in Iran?

New footage reviewed by an expert investigative group suggests that a missile believed to be an American Tomahawk struck a compound in southern Iran, only metres from a school where a deadly explosion killed more than 165 people at the start of the current Iran war. The February 28 strike hit a facility adjacent to a Revolutionary Guard base in Minab in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, with analysts saying the damage pattern appears consistent with a cruise missile impact. However, on Tuesday US President Donald Trump addressed reports about the footage. “Well, I haven’t seen it. I will say that the Tomahawk, which is one of the most powerful weapons around, is sold and used by other countries. Iran has some Tomahawks,” Trump said. However, There is no evidence that Iran possesses Tomahawk cruise missiles.

