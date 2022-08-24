US: UN diplomat accused of raping a woman. He was arrested but released after claiming immunity

Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, a diplomat to the United Nations avoided a rape charge in New York City because of diplomatic immunity, the New York Daily News reported.

As per the report, the 46-year-old is a career diplomat for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in South Sudan. He is reportedly accused of making a pass at a woman, who was out walking a friend’s dog in upper Manhattan.

She rejected his advances. But the woman said that he forced his way into her apartment and raped her twice. This happened at 11pm (local time) last Sunday.

The news report also mentioned that the man lives in the same apartment as the woman.

It is understood that the incident was not immediately reported. The report mentioned that the woman reported the alleged rape to local police several hours after the a convinced her.

The victim also said she was in shock.

Later, she went to the New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Washington Heights to undergo medical tests.

After the police complaint was filed, Oliha was taken into custody, but he was released after the police verified his diplomatic status. The officials stated that they were investigating Oliha.

The NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner Julian Phillips said, “This remains an ongoing investigation”. He noted that it was a “state department matter”.

Commenting on the arrest and the subsequent release of Oliha, New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams said that an investigation was underway. He also added that “sexual assault of any kind should never be tolerated”.

Stéphane Dujarric, who is a spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said: “We are aware of this report, which is very concerning. Any case of alleged sexual assault needs to be fully investigated. This particular case involves a member of the Permanent Mission of South Sudan who is not a staff member of the United Nations. This is a bilateral issue between South Sudan and the US authorities.”

Dujarric added. “We will continue to follow the situation.”

