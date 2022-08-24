Paul Pelosi, husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pleads guilty to drunk driving charge

Paul Pelosi, the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pleaded guilty on Tuesday (August 23) to drinking and driving in May, US media reported. The 82-year-old crashed his Porsche in Napa County, California, in May 2022. Paul admitted that he was driving under the influence of alcohol and causing injury.

On Tuesday, Judge Joseph Solga announced the judgement sentencing him to five days in jail prison. But he will not serve any jail time as he will receive credit for two days that he has already served.

After the accident happened on May 28, the night Paul spent in jail will count for two days. The other two days have been taken off for good behaviour.

ALSO READ | Ukraine war: UN condemns cages put up in Mariupol concert hall for prisoners of war

Reports have mentioned that Paul will serve his final day by doing eight hours of community service. Media reports also mentioned that the court has also ordered Paul to install an interlock ignition device on his vehicle for one year.

Notably, Paul will be on probation for three years and he will also pay upwards of $1,700 in fines. Restitution to remain in the court's jurisdiction and also his attendance in drinking-driver class for three months.

Paul was not in the court when the judgement was announced and he was represented by Amanda Bevins, who is his lawyer.

ALSO READ | Ukraine war: UN condemns cages put up in Mariupol concert hall for prisoners of war

Details about the accident

As per a collision report from the California Highway Patrol, Paul had been attempting to cross SR-29 in late May when his 2021 Porsche was hit by a 2014 Jeep, which was travelling northbound on the road. The report mentioned that the vehicles "sustained major collision damage.”

He had pleaded not guilty.

The complaint noted that Paul was driving his vehicle "under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and a drug and under their combined influence."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.