As Brussels hosted a European Emergency Summit on Thursday (March 6), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Europe for "trying to do the right thing" while calling on Russia to not attack on energy and other civilian infrastructure.

While detailing what he addressed at the Emergency Summit, Zelensky said that Russia "the sole source of this war" accepts the need to end it, saying that everyone must ensure this.

"This can be proved by two forms of silence: no attacks on energy and other civilian infrastructure – a truce for missiles, bombs, long-range drones; no military operations in the Black Sea," he said in a post on X.

I am grateful for all the support, and Ukrainians really appreciate that in a time of such great emotions in global politics, European integrity is preserved and Europe is truly trying to do the right thing. Meanwhile, Ukrainian and American teams have resumed work, and we hope… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 6, 2025

'Grateful for support'

The Ukrainian president further said that he is grateful for all the support, adding that Ukrainians "really appreciate that in a time of such great emotions in global politics, European integrity is preserved"

"Europe is truly trying to do the right thing," he added.

'US-Ukraine to hold meeting next week'

Zelensky further highlighted that Ukrainian and American teams have resumed work.

"We hope that next week we will have a meaningful meeting," he said.

He stressed that Ukraine has been seeking peace since the very first moment of the war.

Everyone must ensure that Russia, the sole source of this war, accepts the need to end it. This can be proved by two forms of silence: no attacks on energy and other civilian infrastructure – a truce for missiles, bombs, long-range drones; no military operations in the Black Sea. pic.twitter.com/0OoIL3UOGd — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 6, 2025

Ukraine is not only ready to take the necessary steps for peace but are also proposing those steps, he added.

"I ask for the support of Ukraine and the European leaders who are helping to pave the way for peace. This is what I addressed to the European Council," he said.

The European Union leaders held emergency talks in Brussels, marking the first summit of 27 nations since the heated conversation happened last week between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The leaders met to discuss €800bn plan to boost military capacity.

Zelensky also held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the European Council meeting.

"I thanked Emmanuel for his clear and principled stance in support of Ukraine and the need for new, more substantial steps to protect our entire Europe—our peoples, our institutions, and our European way of life," he said.

The two leaders discussed their upcoming meeting which is scheduled for March 11 at the level of military representatives of the countries willing to put in greater efforts to ensure reliable security in the context of ending this war.

"We have an absolutely clear shared vision that real and lasting peace is possible through cooperation between Ukraine, all of Europe, and the United States. The war must end as soon as possible," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)