/US, UK to join Israel Iran war? Britain moves assets, jets to Middle East

The Israel Defense Forces in fresh attacks targeted Iran's nuclear weapons project. The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND nuclear project, and additional target, said IDF on Sunday (June 15).

While Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said early Sunday that the country’s missiles and drones struck fighter jet fuel production facilities and sites used by Israeli warplanes.

This is the third day of Israel-Iran conflict and Israel does not seem to deter from its position of destroying nuclear sites in Iran, that it claims to be a threat for the region.

So, has the increasing conflict between both the countries raised the possibility of other countries like the US and UK, both backers of Israel to be drawn into the war?

US, UK to join war?

A report by Axios that cites two Israeli officials claims the Trump administration has been urged by Israel to join the war against Iran.

The reason for Israel seeking American help is Iran's Fordow uranium enrichment site, which is built into a mountain and deep underground. Israel does not have the capabilities like the bunker buster bombs and large bomber aircraft to destroy the site which is within flying distance of the US, reported the media outlet.

If US chooses to attack a single site in Iran, it will pull Washington directly into the war which it does not want, going by the comments made by Trump administration so far.

However, an Israeli official speaking to Axios said President Trump in a recent conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested the US would join the war if necessary.

The claim was, however, denied by the White House. But the next day an US official said Israel has urged the US to join the war, but the Trump administration is not considering it.

"We have the ability to negotiate a successful peaceful resolution to this conflict if Iran is willing. The fastest way for Iran to accomplish peace is to give up its nuclear weapons program," the senior official was quoted as saying by Axios.

UK moving military assets to Middle East

Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister keir Starmer said UK is moving military assets, including jets, to the Middle East amid intense fighting between Israel and Iran.

However, Starmer ruling out supporting Israel in the war said, "I will always make the right decisions for the UK."

“We are moving assets to the region, including jets, and that is for contingency support in the region," he further said as reported by news agency Reuters.