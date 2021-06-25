US to sell F-16 fighter jets, missiles to Philippines

The US State Department has approved the sale of F-16 fighter jets to the Philippines.

According to the Pentagon, the Philippines will also receive Sidewinder and Harpoon missiles. The deal is reportedly worth $2.9 billion which includes a dozen F-16 aircraft

The Pentagon said the Philippines had requested for Lockheed Martin's 10 F-16C Block 70/72 aircraft and two F-16D Block 70/72 aircraft.

The timeline of the deal hasn't been specified yet. The Pentagon said it had informed Congress on the possible sale of two missile packages to the Philippines.

The Harpoon Air-Launched Block II Missiles is being made by Boeing.

The defence department said the sale will "support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a strategic partner" and also improve the "Philippines’ capability to meet current and future threats".

There will be no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale, the defence department said.

The Philippines had earlier suspended the move to scrap the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) which was set to expire in August.

(With input from Agencies)