US thanks UK for unwavering support: Here's how Britain helped America capture 'nefarious' Russian-flagged tanker 'Bella 1'

The United Kingdom on Wednesday (Jan 7) revealed that it had provided the United States military with help, which eventually led to the seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker north-west of Britain and Ireland. The nation contended that the seizure, which Russia had labelled "outright piracy", was in fact legal because the vessel now known as Marinera (previously Bella 1) had breached US sanctions on Iran.

How did the UK help the US?

British Defence Secretary John Healey said the UK allowed US aircraft to use British bases to prepare for and carry out the operation. He told Parliament that the Royal Air Force provided additional surveillance, while the Royal Navy assisted with refuelling as the final capture of the vessel was underway.

The tanker, now called Marinera, was previously known as Bella 1 and had been sailing from the Caribbean toward Russia. Healey said Britain's involvement was justified because the ship "with a nefarious history, is part of a Russian-Iranian axis of sanctions evasion which is fuelling terrorism, conflict and misery from the Middle East to Ukraine".

A ‘stateless’ vessel

Later in the day, Healey expanded on the legal rationale. He told MPs the vessel had changed its name "five times in five years" and had falsely flown the flag of Guyana when it entered the Caribbean as Bella 1. That, he said, rendered it effectively stateless at the time.

A stateless vessel "may be lawfully intercepted and subjected to the law of the interdicting state," Healey said, though there is an ongoing debate about the extent to which they can be boarded or seized.

The defence secretary also described the Marinera as part of a growing "shadow shipping that fuels and funds instability". He said Russia operates a vast "shadow fleet of its own to bankroll its illegal invasion of Ukraine".

Healey, however, stressed that British forces played only a supporting role and did not take part in the actual boarding of the ship, which was carried out by US forces.

US thanks UK's 'unwavering support'

As per The Guardian, British assistance included the deployment of the RFA Tideforce, a Royal Navy utility vessel that provides fuel, water and other military supplies, and RAF Rivet Joint surveillance flights.