US: Teen deliberately hits and kills retired police chief on a bike, video goes viral

A laughing teenage driver in California, United States deliberately mowed down and killed a retired police chief, who was riding his bike in Las Vegas, as his friends can be heard saying “Yeah, hit his ass,” as was seen in video of the incident recorded.



64-year-old Andreas Probst was killed after he was struck deliberately by the teenage driver while out for a morning bike ride around 6 a.m. on August 14, as per Las Vegas police.

Soon after the incident, the police arrested the unidentified 17-year-old driver, reported The Las Vegas Review-Journal.



The teen was charged with murder after the police found a video shared on social media in which he can be seen deliberately hitting the man.

Horrific footage of the incident goes viral

The shocking footage of the man getting deliberately hit by the teen went viral this weekend. In the video, the driver asks his pals “ready?” as the passenger starts filming the video.

Retired California Police Chief Andreas Probst Murdered While Riding His Bike

The video begins with the passengers throwing abuse at other cars as the speed of the car increases on the North Tenaya Way, near West Centennial Parkway.



The car is then seen approaching a man, who is riding a bicycle towards the side of the road. As his friends continue to encourage him, the driver takes the car in the bike lane, honks his horn, and deliberately smashes the cycle's back tire, fatally hitting the cyclist.

The man is then seen lying helplessly on the roadside behind the vehicle. “Damn that n—a got knocked out!” the passenger can be seen saying, as the driver is heard stepping on the gas.

Musk reacts

Taking to X, owner Elon Musk reacted to an article reporting about the deliberate bike crash.

An innocent man was murdered in cold blood while riding his bicycle. The killers joked about it on social media



Yet, where is the media outrage?



— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2023

“An innocent man was murdered in cold blood while riding his bicycle. The killers joked about it on social media. Yet, where is the media outrage? Now you begin to understand the lie,” he wrote.

