US targets South Africa ISIS cell with sanctions

The United States on Monday targetted member of Islamic State cell with sanctions. The cell is operating in South Africa. The sanctions have been imposed on the individuals as well as companies they control.

US Treasury Department said that the aim of the action was to choke off support for the network and control their expansion in the region.

"Today, Treasury is targeting key individuals in ISIS's network in South Africa, as well as their business assets, who have played pivotal roles in enabling terrorism and other criminal activities in the region," said Brian E. Nelson, Treasury's top terrorist finance watchdog.

The sanctions blacklisted four individuals and eight companies. Their assets in US, if any, were frozen. The sanctions deny these individuals and companies ability to use the US financial system.

"The United States, as part of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, will continue to partner with South Africa to deny ISIS the ability to exploit the country’s economy to raise and move funds to support the growth of ISIS affiliates and networks," Nelson said in a statement.

The sanctions target members of the Durban, South Africa-based ISIS cell led by Farhad Hoomer, who was previously targeted by sanctions. They are brothers Nufael Akbar and Yunus Mohamad Akbar, as well as Mohamad Akbar and Umar Akbar.

The companies hit with sanctions are MA Gold Traders (PTY) LTD, Bailey Holdings (PTY) LTD, Flexoseal Waterproofing Solutions (PTY) LTD, HJ Bannister Construction CC, Sultans Construction CC, Ashiq Jewellers CC, Ineos Trading (PTY) LTD, and Shaahista Shoes

(With inputs from agencies)

