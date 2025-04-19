At least 80 were killed and many were injured in US strikes on a Yemeni fuel port, the Iranian-backed rebel group said Friday. The overnight strike on the Ras Isa port turned out to be the deadliest attack of Washington's 15-month campaign against the Houthi rebels.

The strikes have led to a major escalation amid America's ongoing negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme, following warnings that Tehran is getting closer to building an atomic weapon.

The rebels' Al-Masirah TV showed visuals of massive fireballs billowing and tanker trucks burning. Citing local officials, it also said that the toll from the strike had "risen to 80 dead and 150 wounded".

Huthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi said rescuers were still searching for bodies at the fuel terminal on the Red Sea, suggesting the number of dead could rise.

In retaliation, Houthi rebels on Friday announced that they targeted two US aircraft carriers and Israel following the deadliest American strikes on Yemen in more than a year. The rebels vowed to hit back at intensifying US raids.

"The American military buildup and continued aggression against our country will only lead to more counter-attack and attack operations, clashes and confrontations," Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree told a rebel-organised protest in the capital Sanaa. He added that the group had targeted a military site near Israel's main airport and two US aircraft carriers.

Strikes on Ras Isa Fuel Port

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement, "US forces took action to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists and deprive them of illegal revenue that has funded Houthi efforts to terrorize the entire region for over 10 years."

It added, "The objective of these strikes was to degrade the economic source of power of the Houthis, who continue to exploit and bring great pain upon their fellow countrymen. This strike was not intended to harm the people of Yemen, who rightly want to throw off the yoke of Houthi subjugation and live peacefully."

The statement claimed that the Houthis have continued to benefit "economically" and "militarily" from countries and companies that provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organisation.

The Houthi rebels use fuel to sustain their military operations, as a weapon of control, and to benefit economically from embezzling the profits from the import. "This fuel should be legitimately supplied to the people of Yemen," CENTCOM said.

"Despite the Foreign Terrorist Designation that went into effect on 05 April, ships have continued to supply fuel via the port of Ras Isa. Profits from these illegal sales are directly funding and sustaining Houthi terrorist efforts," the statement added.