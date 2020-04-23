US state to ban surgical abortions due to coronavirus

A federal appeals court has allowed Arkansas to ban most surgical abortions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state issued the order halting surgical abortions after initially encouraging the clinic to stop performing the procedure for out-of-state patients.

A three-judge panel of the court on Wednesday dissolved a judge's temporary restraining order that allowed surgical abortions to continue after the Arkansas Department of Health told the state's only surgical abortion clinic to stop performing the procedure unless it was needed to protect the life or health of the mother.

Other states have used similar orders to restrict abortions during the pandemic.

The state would ease its limits on elective surgeries starting Monday, though it was not immediately clear whether the move would allow surgical abortions to resume at the clinic.

Arkansas has reported at least 2,392 coronavirus cases and 42 deaths. The number of infections is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The state's order did not prohibition medication abortions that are still administered by Little Rock Family Planning and another clinic operated by Planned Parenthood.

The state currently bans abortion 20 weeks into a woman's pregnancy, and the filing said the clinic on Thursday will have to turn away at least two patients about to pass that threshold.