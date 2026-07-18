/US shuts Consulate General in Pakistan's Peshawar, citing staff safety

The United States has officially closed its Consulate General in Peshawar, with diplomatic responsibilities for Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province now being handled by the US Embassy in Islamabad.

The closure follows a decision announced by the US Department of State on May 6, when it said the mission would be shut in phases to protect diplomatic personnel and improve resource management.

Despite ending its physical presence in Peshawar, Washington said its engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would continue through other channels.

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“The US Department of State is announcing the phased closure of the US Consulate General in Peshawar. Responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will transfer to the US Embassy in Islamabad. This decision reflects our commitment to the safety of our diplomatic personnel and efficient resource management,” the US Department of State said on May 6, while making the announcement.

The department added that the decision does not indicate any shift in the United States' priorities in Pakistan.

Closure follows a heightened security situation

The move came after months of heightened security concerns across Pakistan.

On March 1, protests erupted after US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Clashes between demonstrators and Pakistani law enforcement personnel near the US Consulate in Karachi left at least nine people dead.

Two days later, on March 3, the US Department of State ordered non-emergency government employees and eligible family members stationed at its consulates in Lahore and Karachi to leave Pakistan because of security concerns.

Earlier, the department had warned of possible drone and missile attacks from Iran and cautioned that hostilities between the United States and Iran, which began on February 28, could disrupt commercial air travel.

In a separate advisory, the State Department highlighted the continuing threat of terrorist violence across Pakistan. It said violent extremist groups have carried out attacks, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas, while major cities such as Karachi and Islamabad have also witnessed such incidents.