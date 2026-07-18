/It's official! Jennifer Winget ties the knot with businessman William Ishmael in dreamy UK wedding

Popular Indian TV actress Jennifer Winget finally got her charming prince. The TV star has officially tied the knot with her longtime partner, Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael, in an intimate and picturesque white wedding ceremony held in the United Kingdom. After months of wedding preparations and finding the perfect bridal dress, the actress finally got her fairy-tale ending.

Jennifer Winget marries businessman William Ishmael

Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael delighted fans by sharing glimpses of their big day on Instagram. The couple posted a heartwarming wedding video that captured the most cherished and loved moments from the ceremony, from their wedding rings to their joyous celebrations with loved ones.

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The video shared on social media on Saturday is captioned as "And finally, our stars aligned! @williamishmael" In the wedding video, the actress is seen wearing a traditional white gown along with a long veil and carrying flowers as per the rituals of a white wedding. While Ishmael can be seen in an elegant blue tuxedo.

The video begins with the couple showing off their wedding rings, and then it takes the audience to the church, where the wedding ceremony takes place. It then shows the newlyweds walking hand-in-hand after the vows and ends with the heartwarming traditional “you may kiss the bride” moment.

Who is William Ishmael?

William Ishmael is a Singapore-based businessman who, according to reports, has extensive experience in finance, trading, and business development. As per his LinkedIn profile, he has been serving as Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group since 2022.

Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael’s love story

Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye. The couple never spoke publicly about their romance at events or in interviews. But well ahead of the official wedding announcement, Jennifer had already set waves of curiosity among her fans.

About a month ago, the actress sent the internet into a frenzy after commenting on a wedding dance reel and following several wedding-themed social media accounts. The activity quickly drew fans’ attention, with many wondering if Jennifer was getting ready to walk down the aisle or had finally found her special someone.