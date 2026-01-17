/US senator threatens to block Trump’s ambition of 'acquiring' Greenland

Amid United States President Donald Trump threatening to take over Greenland - a self-governed island that is territorially part of Denmark -, U.S. Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski threatened Friday to invoke congressional powers to stop the president from venturing on the idea of seizing the Island.

Speaking to reporters in Copenhagen, Murkowski, who is a critic of the president, said that the Danish territory should be seen as an “ally” rather than an “asset", and highlighted that the US has tools to deal with such situations.

“In Congress, we have tools at our disposal under our constitutional authority that speaks specifically to the power of the purse through appropriations,” she said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, who was also in Copenhagen as part of the bipartisan delegation of U.S. lawmakers meeting Danish and Greenlandic officials, said he would try to bring about a legislation to curb Trump’s power to act unilaterally, reported Politico.

Since the capture of Nicolas Maduro, ex-president of Venezuela by the US recently, Trump has frequently been speaking of taking over Greenland - autonomous territory of ‍the Kingdom of Denmark with a population of 57,000 - despite already having military presence on the island under a 1951 agreement.

The US President reportedly also ordered his special forces commanders to draw up a plan for the invasion of Greenland. However, the senior military figures do not seem very convinced with the idea due to its legality and political feasibility.

NATO countries agree to send troops to Greenland

Meanwhile, many NATO countries are sending military troops to Greenland to participate in joint exercises with Denmark. Trumps declaration of taking over Denmark seem to have created a crisis in the NATO alliance led by the US for many years.

Denmark has said that any attack on Greenland would end its alliance with NATO and that it is ramping up it military presence “in close cooperation with NATO allies.”