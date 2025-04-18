US Senator Chris Van Hollen met Kilmer Abrego-Garcia, a man who was erroneously deported to El Salvador, currently being held in a mega-prison.

The senator shared a photograph his social media account, he wrote, "I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return."

— Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 18, 2025

US President Donald Trump's second term has already seen a lot of deportations. In one such case, Abrego-Garcia was deported in one of the three high-profile deportation flights to El Salvador in March. The administration said he was a member of the MS-13 gang, which is an international criminal group. In contrast, the judge, in his ruling, prohibited his removal from his home country.

Abrego-Garcia's lawyers have demanded his return to the United States. A complaint filed by his family mentions that his 5-year-old son and wife are both US citizens residing in Maryland. It also noted that he was driving with his son seated in the backseat when ICE officers stopped his car and handcuffed him.

However, the Trump administration refrained from bringing him back from El Salvador, saying they did not have the legal authority to expedite the process of return.

US Department of Homeland Security, spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin, wrote on X, "The media’s favorite “Maryland father” is actually a member of the brutal MS-13 gang in our country illegally. In fact, DHS intelligence reports show that he is involved in human trafficking."

She added, "The media knows that, but continue to do the bidding of these vicious gangs that terrorize Americans, while ignoring the victims. Whether this gang member is in El Salvador or a detention facility in the US, Americans can rest assured that he is off our streets & locked up."