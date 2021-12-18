US schools cancel classes due to shooting threats on TikTok

Several school districts across the US were shut after there were shooting threats made using the social media platform TikTok. The social media company said that it has found no evidence of such and is working to remove videos.

Schools in states including California, Missouri, Texas and Minnesota cancelled classes while schools in Arizona, New York, Illinois, Connecticut and Pennsylvania increased police presence.

A statement issued by Tooele country district school said, "We have been made aware of another nation-wide trend, where students post a threat regarding gun violence in schools on social media. The school district is taking each threat that has been reported seriously and is involving law enforcement to help investigate each situation."

These threats come at a time when US school have been a target of such shootings. According to a report by Education Week, there have been 32 shootings on school campuses in 2021. Such threats have been a major cause of anxiety among parents, students and educators.

In order to ensure safety and keep the people updated, TikTok took to its official Twitter handle and said, "Local authorities, the FBI, and DHS have confirmed there's no credible threat, so we're working to remove alarmist warnings that violate our misinformation policy. If we did find promotion of violence on our platform, we'd remove and report it to law enforcement."

We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) December 16, 2021 ×

