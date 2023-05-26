US sanctions Wagner’s local chief in Mali, claims group sourcing weapons to Russia

The United States has imposed sanctions on the mercenary group Wagner’s local boss in Mali. The announcement was made by the US Treasury Department on Friday, claiming that the group's head Ivan Maslov was in Bali to obtain military equipment for the Ukranian war, apart from securing arms from other African countries.

The Treasury Department claimed that Wagner employees may be trying to procure mines, drones and radar equipment.

There have been media reports that Wagner has been operating in some African countries, including Mali, and expanding its presence in the region.

It has been alleged that the group has been providing Mali's military government with assistance in the fight against Islamist insurgents.

“Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Ivan Aleksandrovich Maslov (Maslov), the head of Russian Private Military Company ‘Wagner’ (Wagner Group) paramilitary units and its principal administrator based in Mali,” the Treasury said in a statement, according to CNN.

“The Wagner Group may be attempting to obscure its efforts to acquire military equipment for use in Ukraine, including by working through Mali and other countries where it has a foothold. The United States opposes efforts by any country to assist Russia through the Wagner Group,” it added.

Wagner working with Malian officials

The US sees Maslov as a key figure in Wagner group, working with Malian officials to build the military group’s presence.

The Treasury believes that the group might be trying to exploit the abundance of arms in Mali.

"The Wagner Group's presence on the African continent is a destabilising force for any country that allows for the deployment of the group's resources into their sovereign territory," the US Treasury Department statement said.

The US also insinuated that Wagner might be "seeking to transit material acquisitions for Ukraine through Mali" and was "willing to use false paperwork for these transactions".

It also accused Wagner of supplying Sudan's Rapid Support Forces with missiles for its conflict with the Sudanese army.

Wagner has been the key cog in Russia’s renewed offensive in Ukraine. The group has been responsible in securing the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut after months of protracted battle.

On Thursday, Wagner began withdrawing its troops in order to hand control over to the Russian military.

Earlier this year, the US designated Wagner as a transnational criminal organisation. Prigozhin and other Wagner leaders are already subject to sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies)