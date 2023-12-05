US restricts visas for Uganda officials over harsh law against homosexuality

The United States on Monday (Dec 4) expanded its visa restriction policy for Ugandan officials for the ones involved in undermining democracy and repressing marginalized groups in Uganda.

It also unveiled a new policy for officials in Zimbabwe.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a statement saying that the US would refuse visas to current or former officials along with their family members in case they are found to be involved in "repressing members of marginalized or vulnerable populations" like the LGBT community.

"Today, I am announcing the expansion of the visa restriction policy to include current or former Ugandan officials or others who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Uganda or for policies or actions aimed at repressing members of marginalized or vulnerable populations," Blinken said on Monday.

"These groups include, but are not limited to, environmental activists, human rights defenders, journalists, LGBTQI+ persons, and civil society organizers," he said.

"I once again strongly encourage the government of Uganda to make concerted efforts to uphold democracy and to respect and protect human rights so that we may sustain the decades-long partnership between our countries that has benefited Americans and Ugandans alike," he added.

Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law, which is considered one of the harshest in the world, carries the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality" in certain circumstances.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden and the European Union and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have strongly denounced Uganda for imposing such a law against homosexuality.

He then also introduced a new visa restriction policy for the ones responsible for under-mining democracy in Zimbabwe.

"Anyone who undermines the democratic process in Zimbabwe - including in the lead-up to, during, and following Zimbabwe's August 2023 elections - may be found ineligible for U.S. visas under this policy," Blinken said.