US records highest single-day spike with over 150,000 new COVID-19 cases

For the first time, the United States reported more than 150,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day, driven by record infection counts in more than a dozen states.

This is an alarming record that came just over a week after the country first experienced 100,000 cases in a single day.

More than 153,000 new cases were recorded in the US and the nation’s total topped 10.5 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

California became the second state in the country after Texas to surpass one million total cases.

Meanwhile, deaths are also averaging to over 1,000 each day.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker suggested that he could soon impose a stay-at-home order in the state, where more than 75,000 cases have emerged in the last week.

"We're running out of time and we're running out of options," New York Times quoted Pritzker.

Case numbers are trending upward in 46 states and holding relatively steady in four, while no state is seeing a decline in cases.

Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Minnesota all exceeded their previous single-day records on Thursday by more than 1,000 cases.

"COVID-19 is everywhere in our state: It is bad everywhere, and it is getting worse everywhere," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, the deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

According to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, the US currently has 10,546,706 coronavirus cases in total, with 242,622 deaths.

