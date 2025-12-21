/US pursuing third oil tanker near Venezuela, it's under sanctions, say officials

The US Coast Guard is pursuing another oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela, officials said on Sunday, revealing what would be the second such operation this weekend and the third in less than a week. One official said the tanker was subject to sanctions after President Donald Trump’s ‘blockade’ on sanctioned tankers in and out of Venezuela. The officials, who had sought anonymity, did not share the precise location of the Coast Guard operation.

US President Donald Trump last week announced a "blockade" of all oil tankers under sanctions entering and leaving Venezuela.

Trump's pressure campaign on Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has included a ramped-up military presence in the region and more than two dozen military strikes on vessels in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea near the South American nation. At least 100 people have been killed in the attacks.

The White House's National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Sunday that the first two oil tankers seized were operating on the black market and providing oil to sanctioned countries.

"And so I don't think that people need to be worried here in the U.S. that the prices are going to go up because of these seizures of these ships," Hassett said. "There's just a couple of them, and they were black market ships."

