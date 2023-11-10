US: Probe launched as election workers receive suspicious packages, some laced with fentanyl

The US Postal Inspection Service and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have launched a probe into a series of cases in which suspicious powder was sent in letters to election workers in multiple US states off late.

The FBI said in a statement released on Thursday evening that it had responded to "multiple incidents involving suspicious letters sent to ballot counting centres in several states".

The agency added that the "public can be assured that law enforcement will continue to keep the public's safety as its top priority".

As per the officials, the states like Georgia, Oregon and Washington have reported suspicious letters sent to election officers or workers, who were processing ballots from Tuesday's election.

A senior US official, who was unaware of letters being found anywhere else, also told CBS News on Thursday that roughly a dozen letters were sent to addresses in California, Nevada, and three other states.

The officials have said that the powder was tested positive in a field test for fentanyl in one case. Georgia officials said the letter received by Fulton County was suspected to contain fentanyl. Fentanyl Found in Envelopes Sent to Elections Offices in 2 States the Week of 2023 Election; See the Letter Inside



As quoted by CBS News, the Secretary of State's Office said in an emailed news release that the election offices were located in King County.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed in a statement Thursday that Fulton County, Georgia had been among the election offices in multiple states targeted with suspicious letters.

Raffensperger said: "We're working with our state and federal partners to determine if any additional Georgia officials are being targeted. Domestic terrorists will not trample on our right to free and fair elections."