US President Joe Biden announces $ 95 million for Hawaii’s electric grid after Maui wildfires

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday (August 30) announced that $ 95 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law would be given to Hawaii for the recovery efforts of Maui after deadly, devastating wildfires wreaked havoc on the island.

“Today, I'm announcing $95 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is on the way to Hawaii to harden the ground power, harden the grid we talked about,” Biden said during a press conference.

"The investments to make sure electricity can continue to reach homes, hospitals and water stations, even during intense storms,” he said.

“We're not only building back but we’re going to build back a stronger and more resilient future which means we need to withstand any challenge coming our way in rebuilding the way Maui wants to rebuild,” he further added.

No one can deny the impact of climate crisis anymore, says US president

The United States president further during the press briefing said that now no one can anymore dey the impact of the climate crisis after Hurricane Idalia stormed through the Big Bend region of Florida and forced millions of evacuations.

“I don't think anybody can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore. Just look around. Historic floods. I mean, historic floods, more intense droughts, extreme heat, and significant wildfires have caused significant damage like we've never seen before, not only throughout the Hawaiian Islands, in the United States, but in Canada and other parts of the world. We've never seen this much fire. And while we're dealing with this latest extreme weather event, I remain laser-focused on recovering and rebuilding efforts in Maui,” President Biden said.

Speaking at the White House, Biden also reassured the Maui residents that the federal government will, in every way possible, help them recover rebuild, and return back to their normal lives. He also said that already $24 million had been dedicated to the removal of hazardous material left behind in the fire's wake.

“When (First Lady) Jill and I visited Maui last week, we saw firsthand the magnitude of the loss, lives have been dramatically changed. If anybody in Maui is listening, you lost everything. I mean, they lost everything. And we're doing everything we can to move heaven and earth to help you recover, rebuild, and return to your lives. We've already dedicated $24 million to the removal of hazardous material left behind in the fire's wake.”

(With inputs from the agencies)



