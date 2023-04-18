US: Police arrest 17 in California in connection with Gurdwara shootings

Seventeen people in California were arrested on Monday (April 17) in connection with a series of shootings in Gurdwaras in Stockton, Sacramento and other locations. According to State Attorney General Rob Bonta, the police seized weapons such as AK 47, handguns, and at least one machine gun in a series of raids carried out over 20 places.

Bonta added the arrested members were part of rival criminal syndicates alleged to be responsible for numerous violent crimes and shootings, including five attempted murders, in Sutter, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Yolo, and Merced counties.

ALSO READ | A shameful milestone: US surpasses 100 mass shootings in 2023 in just over two months

"Today, California is safer thanks to collaboration, determination, and swift action by DOJ agents and our law enforcement partners in Sutter County, Bonta said and pointed out no family should ever have to worry about drive-by shootings or other forms of gun violence in the neighbourhoods where their children live and play.

NEWS: 17 individuals were arrested in a takedown targeting suspects involved in multiple mass shootings and other violent crimes.



Thanks to @YubaCityPD and DA Dupre for their collaboration on this months-long investigation.



California is safer tonight. https://t.co/aplriIGmzK — Rob Bonta (@AGRobBonta) April 17, 2023 ×

As per an official statement, members of these groups were allegedly involved in a mass shooting at a Gurdwara in Stockton on August 27 last year, and a shooting at another Gurdwara in Sacramento on March 23 this year.

The statement said that during an investigation, law enforcement was able to prevent two additional shootings from occurring. "The joint law enforcement effort, which culminated yesterday in a large-scale operation with agents executing search warrants at 20 locations, also resulted in the seizure of 41 firearms," It added.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré said that two of 17 arrested were mafia members wanted in several murders in India.

"An investigation of this magnitude requires a tremendous amount of time and effort, and especially a lot of personnel," Dupré said, adding "I cannot adequately express the appreciation of our small county for the help and support we`ve received from our public safety allies, especially the Department of Justice."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE