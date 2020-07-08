US Passport loses its charm in a post-pandemic world

An American passport allowed its holders access to numerous countries with free visas or visa-on-arrival, but it no longer holds the same access.

According to the latest Henley Passport Index, US passports have access to 158 countries, 27 less than before coronavirus and largely due to the EU's decision to temporarily ban travellers from the US.



Under the current EU ban, Americans have around the same level of travel freedom as citizens of Mexico (No. 25 on Henley Passport Index, with a score of 159) and Uruguay (No. 28, with a score of 153).

The US has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths compared to any other country. These travel bans are a stinging rebuke for America's poor handling of this pandemic.

US coronavirus deaths surpassed 130,000 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Furthermore, Goldman Sachs, one of the largest investment banking enterprises in the world, has further lowered America's GDP forecast.

The bank predicts the US GDP growing 25 per cent in the third quarter as compared to its previous projection of 33 per cent.

America is failing phenomenally on several counts. After weeks of protests, a show of strength by armed militias has become a common sight in the land of the free.



A diminishing privilege, a raging pandemic and a growing recession and the evolving unrest, all these things together bust the many myths that have surrounded America for centuries.