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US military carries out fresh strikes in Iran as explosions reported in Bandar Abbas

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: May 28, 2026, 05:42 IST | Updated: May 28, 2026, 05:42 IST
US military carries out fresh strikes in Iran as explosions reported in Bandar Abbas

US military carries out fresh strikes in Iran Photograph: (AFP)

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US launches new strikes in Iran as explosions rock Bandar Abbas near the Strait of Hormuz amid rising regional tensions

The United States military launched fresh strikes inside Iran on Wednesday (May 27), targeting a location believed to pose a threat to American forces and commercial shipping, according to a US official. The official also said US forces intercepted drones launched from Iran during the operation. Reuters first reported the strikes. Meanwhile, in the early hours of Thursday (May 28), three explosions were reported east of Bandar Abbas, a major Iranian port city and naval hub located near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency said the blasts occurred around 1:30 am local time and briefly triggered Bandar Abbas’ air defense systems. “The exact location and source of these sounds are still unknown, and follow-ups are continuing to determine them,” Fars reported. Bandar Abbas is considered strategically important due to its proximity to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes. The reported strikes come amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran over regional security and maritime traffic in the Gulf.

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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday rejected an Iranian state media report claiming Iran and Oman would jointly oversee shipping through the Strait of Hormuz as part of a proposed peace agreement, insisting the strategic waterway would remain open to all nations. The United States carried out what it described as ‘defensive strikes’ against Iran on Monday, targeting missile launch sites and boats allegedly attempting to lay mines, actions Tehran condemned as a violation of the countries’ fragile ceasefire.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations, and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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