/US Midterms 2026 in shadow of public distrust: Less than half in a poll believe elections will be free and fair. Other surveys say...

Recent polls suggest that many Americans have doubts about the fairness and integrity of the November 3 midterm elections. A NewsNation–Decision Desk HQ poll among likely voters from October 5 to 9, pointed to concerns about election administration and vote-counting. Other surveys highlighted concerns about fairness, honesty, and accuracy. A nationwide survey by the University of California, San Diego, found that fewer than half of respondents expected the elections to be free and fair. Here is a roundup

What polls and surveys say about Americans' distrust of their election

In the survey of 5,016 American adults, conducted on September 1 -9 by UC San Diego’s Center for Transparent and Trusted Elections, 49 per cent - or less than half of respondents - expected the elections to be free and fair. Another 23 per cent did not, while 28 per cent said they did not know what to expect. The survey also found that 55 per cent trusted that ballots would be counted accurately. This was down from 77 per cent confidence expressed after the 2024 election and 60 per cent in January 2026.

The Pew Research Center’s survey of 3,554 US adults, done on July 6 - 12, found that 55 per cent were confident the midterms would be conducted fairly and accurately. This confidence level was lower than the 61 per cent recorded ahead of the 2024 elections and the 64 per cent before the 2022 midterms.

Gallup’s 2026 survey found that 49 per cent of Americans were confident in the honesty of US elections, while 51 per cent were not.

Why are voters losing trust in US midterms?

Concerns about mail-in ballots are a key issue in the NewsNation–Decision Desk HQ poll. While 27 per cent of respondents cited the handling of mail-in ballots as the main concern, 14 per cent believe Republicans would manipulate the count, and 13 per cent think Democrats would do so.

Decision Desk HQ chief elections analyst Geoffrey Skelley said Republicans expressed greater doubts, reflecting concerns associated with the 2020 presidential election and President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of electoral fraud. Trump lost that election to Democrat Joe Biden, but till date, he claims he had won.

Such claims, amplified by Trump aides and surrogates, shaped debate about election integrity, despite courts and election officials finding no evidence of fraud sufficient to overturn the results.

Both Republicans and Democrats distrust the election

Supporters of both parties have doubts about the election administration, voter access, and the potential politicisation of election oversight.

The UC San Diego survey identified artificial intelligence, foreign interference and cyberattacks as sources of anxiety. It also found sharp partisan divisions over mail-in voting, and federal immigration enforcement.

At least 36 new voting laws took effect in Republican-controlled states in 2026, including measures tightening identification requirements and restricting aspects of mail voting. While supporters of the measures argue it protects election integrity, critics feel voting would become more difficult for eligible citizens.

An Associated Press-NORC survey from September found that trust in federal government information about elections and politics is down from 22 per cent in 2024 to 13 per cent in 2026.