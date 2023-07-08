US: Mass shooter in El Paso Walmart attack sentenced to 90 consecutive life terms

In a federal court ruling on Friday, Patrick Crusius, the perpetrator of a mass shooting that occurred on 3 August, 2019, at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, has been sentenced to 90 consecutive life terms. The lone gunman, in one of the deadliest attacks in US, entered Walmart and opened fire, targeting Latinos.

The mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart resulted in the deaths of 23 people. Crusius, 24, pleaded guilty to 90 federal charges, including hate crimes and firearms offenses.

Prosecutors had recommended consecutive life sentences for each charge. Prior to the sentence announcement, Crusius' defense attorney delivered a formal address to the court on behalf of the shooter, asserting that his actions were due to severe mental illness.

However, the prosecution vehemently rejected this claim, referring to Crusius as a "vessel of insidious violence." Potential death penalty in separate state trial Although the federal sentence marks a significant punishment for Crusius, his legal battles are far from over.

In a separate state trial, Crusius has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and could face the death penalty. His defense attorney, Joe Spencer, argued that his client is not a racist but suffers from a "broken brain" and a long history of severe mental illness. The state trial is expected to take place sometime in 2024 or 2025. Lasting pain of victims' families Throughout the sentencing hearing, victims' loved ones and survivors had the opportunity to share their victim impact statements, expressing their anguish and the enduring effects of Crusius' actions.

Some family members became emotional as they confronted Crusius in court, condemning him as an "ignorant coward," an "evil parasite," and a "racist."

It was revealed that Crusius specifically targeted Mexican people and immigrants during his rampage, with at least eight of the victims being Mexican nationals. Prior to the shooting, he had posted a hate-filled post online espousing xenophobic and white supremacist beliefs.

During the proceedings, Crusius mostly remained silent, with shackled hands and feet. However, on Thursday, he engaged with a relative of one of the victims, responding non-verbally to questions posed by Dean Reckard, who had lost his mother in the shooting.

When asked if he sleeps well at night, Crusius shook his head in a no. Reckard then questioned Crusius about remorse and whether he was a white supremacist, to which Crusius shook his head in denial but nodded when asked if he was sorry for his actions.