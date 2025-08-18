/US keeps an eye on India-Pakistan situation ‘every single day’: Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed on Sunday that the United States monitors the situation between India and Pakistan “every single day” since the two nations announced ceasefire, along with other global regions where tensions remain high.

Rubio said the US has been calling for a ceasefire in ongoing conflicts, which is difficult to negotiate while hostilities are ongoing. “The only way to have a ceasefire is for both sides to agree to stop firing at one another. The Russians have not agreed to that,” he said, referring to the war in Ukraine, during NBC News’s Meet the Press show.

He then added that after a ceasefire is achieved, maintaining it is often challenging, especially after long conflicts. “Ceasefires can fall apart very quickly, especially after a three-and-a-half-year war like what we’re facing now,” he said.

“Every single day we keep an eye on what’s happening between Pakistan and India, what’s happening between Cambodia and Thailand,” Rubio said.

He then added that the aim should be a peace deal that prevents both current and future conflict, not just a temporary halt in fighting.

President Donald Trump repeatedly claimed credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan after New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack. Trump claimed on several occasions that his intervention led to a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, but India firmly rejected the assertions.

India has always maintained that all issues with Pakistan are managed bilaterally, with no role for third-party mediation.

In a special discussion in Parliament on Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that no world leader had asked India to stop its military response.

“We had said from day one that our action was non-escalatory. No leader in the world asked us to stop Operation Sindoor,” PM Modi said.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also told the House that the ceasefire was not the result of any foreign intervention. The minister also clarified that the decision to halt military operations had no link to trade discussions, as claimed by Trump.

While India denied Trump’s involvement, Pakistan nominated the US president for the Nobel Peace Prize.