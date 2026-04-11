/US-Iran talks in Pakistan: Iranian delegation arrives in Islamabad, says negotiations begin only if US meets 'preconditions'

An Iranian negotiating delegation headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf arrived in Islamabad on Friday (April 10) for peace talks with the United States, according to Iranian media reports, marking the beginning of a crucial diplomatic phase aimed at de-escalating ongoing tensions. “An Iranian negotiating delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf arrived in Islamabad on Friday for peace talks with the United States,” Iranian media said, adding that negotiations would proceed only if Washington accepted Tehran’s ‘preconditions’.

The delegation reportedly includes senior political, military, and economic officials such as Iran’s foreign minister, the defence council secretary, the central bank governor, and several members of parliament. Their arrival in Islamabad comes ahead of anticipated direct discussions between Iranian and US representatives, with Pakistan hosting the

talks amid fragile ceasefire conditions and ongoing mistrust between the two sides.

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Watch the Iranian delegation land in Pakistan

Tehran has emphasised that specific conditions must be fulfilled before formal negotiations start, including demands linked to regional security concerns and economic sanctions, reflecting its firm stance despite engaging in dialogue.

Who are the key members of the Iranian delegation that have landed in Pakistan? See names below

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Secretary of the Supreme National Defense Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian

Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati

Former IRGC commander Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr

Besides the above names, several Iranian lawmakers have also joined the delegation, according to Iranian media.