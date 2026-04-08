/US-Iran ceasefire: Why are negotiations happening in Pakistan?

Pakistan has positioned itself major player in geopolitics, mediating the ceasefire between the United States and Iran that was announced by US President Donald Trump just an hour before his deadline to launch large-scale military strikes. The development follows a last-minute diplomatic push by Pakistan aimed at preventing a major escalation, after Trump had warned that a “whole civilization will die tonight” if an agreement was not reached before his deadline. The initial two-week ceasefire will follow negotiations in Islamabad.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presented the ceasefire plan to Trump late Tuesday (Apr 7), which both countries have now agreed to.

Why are talks taking place in Pakistan?

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Pakistan shares a long border and cultural ties with Iran. It also shares religious ties and is a home to the largest population of Shia Muslims outside of Iran.

While other Islamic countries in the Gulf host US military bases, Pakistan does not have any US bases in its territory. Amid the Strait of Hormuz crisis, Iran has also allowed some Pakistani ships to pass through the strategic shipping waterway.