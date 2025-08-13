/Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif urges US President Donald Trump to delay Iran strike deadline by two weeks as deadline nears

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, who is reportedly playing a central mediating role in the ongoing Middle East conflict, on Wednesday (April 7) urged the US President Donald Trump to extend his deadline for launching major strikes on Iran by two weeks. In a post on X, the Pakistan PM wrote, “Diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily, strongly, and powerfully with the potential to lead to substantive results in near future. To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks. Pakistan, in all sincerity, requests the Iranian brothers to open the Strait of Hormuz for a corresponding period of two weeks as a goodwill gesture. We also urge all warring parties to observe a ceasefire everywhere for two weeks to allow diplomacy to achieve conclusive termination of war, in the interest of long-term peace and stability in the region.”