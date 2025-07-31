/Does Pakistan have ‘massive oil reserves’? Truth behind Trump’s new deal with Pakistan

Hours after imposing 25 per cent tariffs on India, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jul 30) announced a new deal with Pakistan, adding that the United States will work with Pakistan on “developing their massive oil reserves”. Trump said that his administration is in the process of choosing the oil company that will lead the “partnership”. Trump also suggested that maybe Pakistan will sell oil to India one day. His recent remarks have raised a question: Does Pakistan really have “massive” oil reserves as the US president is claiming?

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan,” announcing the latest deal with India’s neighbour. “Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves. We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership.” He further added, “Who knows, maybe they'll be selling Oil to India some day!”

Does Pakistan have ‘massive’ oil reserves?

According to the data on Worldometer, Pakistan has 353,500,000 barrels of oil reserves as of 2016, ranking 52nd in the world and accounting for just 0.021 per cent of the world’s total reserves. The country has a consumption of 556,000 barrels per day. Without imports, Pakistan would have about 2 years of oil left. The daily oil production of Pakistan is 88,262 barrels per day, and it imports about 85 per cent of its oil.

A month ago, Pakistan’s state-owned Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDCL) exploration firm found new oil and gas reserves in the Sindh province. Apart from this, ODCL has made at least two significant discoveries of reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab since last year.

In September 2024, Pakistan reportedly found large deposits of natural gas and oil reserves in its territorial waters following a three-year survey. Some estimates have suggested Pakistan’s newly discovered reserves can make it rank among the world’s top four reserves, after Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.