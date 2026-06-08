/US intelligence raises Israel threat level to ‘Critical’ amid spying allegations over Iran negotiations

US Intelligence team have raised the level of threat from Israel to its highest level, “critical”, amid a growing rift between the two sides over the direction of the war. Recent US intelligence assessments reveal that Israel has intensified its espionage operations against top American officials in President Donald Trump’s administration to gain insights into secret peace negotiations with Iran. According to US officials eventhough US and Israel have long been known to spy on each other, this time it has crossed a line.

According to a NYT report, recent intelligence analysis has said that Israel has been trying to spy on US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Elbridge A Colby, the Pentagon’s top policy official, and one of his main deputies, Michael P DiMino IV, to understand US deliberations behind the US-Iran negotiations. Both US and Israeli officials have maintained plausible deniability and stated these were completely false and based on sources without direct knowledge.However, according to intelligence officials who spoke to NBC News and The New York Times, the classified document is not just a vague warning but a highly detailed analytical product. The internal Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), with contributions from other military and security agencies, have detailed other such events, outlining various efforts by Israel to spy on American military personnel and government officials.

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The earlier incident in 2021 included Israeli military intelligence officers who were caught planting listening devices at DIA headquarters, and Shin Bet officers attempted to bug a US Secret Service vehicle in 2025. They claim that these efforts of spying have increased since 2024, when the Biden administration pressed Israel against attacks on Gaza, and continued throughout Trump's first and second terms.

These officials made themselves easy targets by frequently utilising personal cellphones for national security matters, flying on private aircraft, and declining official support from US embassies abroad. The US officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that they employ a range of techniques, including using their cellphones and other electronic devices, especially while travelling in Israel. For instance, the US-led Civil-Military Coordination Centre in Kiryat Gat has a US-only floor and an Israel-only floor despite the two sides working together always for a Gaza ceasefire and humanitarian aid.

The US and Israel have been largely aligned on the US-Israel war on Iran, but the two sides have differing opinions on the end goal. The US has focused on military erosion to force concessions and end the war through a negotiated settlement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government seeks a total collapse of the Iranian leadership and has grown anxious after being left out of the negotiations.