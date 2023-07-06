US gun violence: Indian-origin man shot dead in Georgia, two juveniles arrested

An Indian-origin store clerk, 36, was shot dead during what is being cited as an armed robbery in the US state of Georgia, Press Trust of India reported while citing local media reports.

Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the murder. Where did the incident occur? The incident occurred in the city of Wrens, Georgia, about 130 miles southeast of Atlanta where Mandeep Singh worked as a clerk at a convenience store.

Last week, the Augusta Chronicle newspaper reported that Singh was struck twice by gunfire on June 28 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The assailants were identified as two 15-year-olds. Who was Mandeep Singh? According to PTI, Singh was a resident of Augusta city. He was employed at the store for less than a month, as confirmed by Wrens Police Chief John Maynard.

The police chief said in an official statement that the incident initially appeared to be an armed robbery, and during the course of the incident, shots were fired resulting in the death of the clerk.

The juveniles involved in the crime were not wearing masks nor attempting to conceal their identities, which subsequently resulted in their identification and consequent arrest.

Singh's body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab after being confirmed by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Chief Maynard said that they are pursuing other leads to determine the motive behind the crime. What about Mandeep Singh's family? Mandeep Singh was the sole breadwinner of his family. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established to support Singh's family. The fundraiser appeals for donations to assist the family with ongoing living costs.

According to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence, nearly 1,700 Georgians died by gun violence in 2019, an average of more than four people every day. Suicides were 56 per cent of the gun deaths and homicides were 41 per cent.

