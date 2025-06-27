/US imposes new visa restrictions on families of fentanyl traffickers, Rubio calls it 'necessary'

In the latest, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced new visa restrictions on Thursday (June 26). He said this measure is important to stop the flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs from entering the country and harming its citizens. He imposed the visa restrictions on drug traffickers, their family members, and close personal and business associates. This will not only prevent them from entering the United States, but it will also serve as a deterrent for continued illicit activities.

In his statement, he said, “The fentanyl crisis in the United States is unprecedented, with overdoses remaining the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 44. More than 40% of Americans reportedly know someone who has died from an opioid overdose, and in 2024, the United States averaged over 220 overdose deaths daily.”

He continued, “I am announcing a new visa restriction policy under section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act that will apply to family members and close personal and business associates of individuals sanctioned under Executive Order 14059 Imposing Sanctions on Foreign Persons Involved in the Global Illicit Drug Trade.”

Highlighting necessary action, he emphasised on existing tools, including sanctions.

“Imposing visa restrictions on drug traffickers, their family members, and close personal and business associates will not only prevent them from entering the United States, but it will serve as a deterrent for continued illicit activities,” the statement added.