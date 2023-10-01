US House of Representatives passes bipartisan bill to avoid government shutdown
Story highlights
The stopgap funding bill which was passed in the House of Representatives hours ahead of the deadline and averting a shutdown has now been sent to the Senate.
The United States House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan bill to avert a government shutdown just hours ahead of a midnight deadline on Saturday (Sep 30) with overwhelming Democratic support after Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy backed down from an earlier demand by party hardliners for a partisan bill.
The US government is running out of time to avoid the federal government's fourth partial shutdown in a decade, which begins at 0401 GMT unless the Democratic-majority Senate also passes the bill and President Joe Biden signs it into law in time.
This is a developing story...More to follow.
