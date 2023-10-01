ugc_banner

US House of Representatives passes bipartisan bill to avoid government shutdown

Washington, United StatesEdited By: Nishtha BadgamiaUpdated: Oct 01, 2023, 01:16 AM IST

The US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC, on September 28, 2023. (File Photo) Photograph:(AFP)

The stopgap funding bill which was passed in the House of Representatives hours ahead of the deadline and averting a shutdown has now been sent to the Senate.

The United States House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan bill to avert a government shutdown just hours ahead of a midnight deadline on Saturday (Sep 30) with overwhelming Democratic support after Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy backed down from an earlier demand by party hardliners for a partisan bill.

The US government is running out of time to avoid the federal government's fourth partial shutdown in a decade, which begins at 0401 GMT unless the Democratic-majority Senate also passes the bill and President Joe Biden signs it into law in time.

This is a developing story...More to follow.

 

