US: High school student in Missouri suspended for recording teacher using racial slurs during class

A high school student in Missouri was suspended for three days because she recorded a teacher using a racial slur during class.

Mary Walton is a student at Glendale high school in Springfield. On Friday, her school told her not to return to school until Wednesday as she violated the school district policy on inappropriate use of electronic devices. According to the Springfield News-Leader report, the school put the teacher, who remains anonymous, on paid administrative after saying the N-word on Tuesday. Later, CNN reported that the teacher tendered his resignation.

Natalie Hull, Walton's attorney, plans to issue a demand letter to lift Mary's suspension. The family also wants an apology, she told the AP. Furthermore, Hull told the Washington Post that Mary was a whistleblower who gathered proof of misconduct by an authority figure. She claimed that her punishment would impose a 'chilling effect' on students raising their voices against the wrongdoing in the future. Teacher used racial slur six times, says Walton Walton mentioned that the teacher used the racial slur six times, two of which she recorded on her phone. However, she was not sure what instigated the exchange. According to her, the teacher asked the students why they could use the racial slur, but he couldn't.

When the teacher realised Walton was recording, he asked her to put the phone away. However, when Walton refused, he told her to go to the office. She sent the video to her mother and a friend, and asked them to spread the message 'really, really fast.'

In a message to school employees and families, Josh Groves, the principal at Glendale, said the comments in the video were inappropriate and did not meet the Springfield district's professional standards. He expressed his confidence in the district and its decision about the incident at Glendale. However, the district officials said they could not publicly discuss student disciplinary actions. "When students have concerns, they should follow the appropriate steps for reporting," Groves' email read.

Kate Welborn, Walton's mother, said she understands the district's policy on students making 'vigilante' videos. However, she mentioned that the teacher's actions needed to be brought to light. "What you are tacitly doing is discouraging students from reporting whenever a teacher does something outrageous," she told AP.

(With inputs from agencies)