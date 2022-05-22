US heatwave moves east, power consumptions increase

A large number of states across the US are reeling from a heatwave that has seen above-average temperatures in at least a dozen states. The mercury is breaking records and it is estimated that about 130 heat records will be broken for temperatures at this time of the year.

The heatwave which previously affected states in the south and west of the country is now moving east. Temperatures are 20 to 30F above average in mid-Atlantic and north-east.

More than 120 million Americans are facing the heatwave. This has raised the spectre of health risks for vulnerable people and those who work outdoors. Even those who do not have access to indoor cooling are said to be at risk.

USA's National Weather Service has issued a special statement in light of the heatwave. It has cautioned citizens to remain on guard to observe any signs of heat illnesses among family. The NWS has recommended that people take breaks inside when possible and stay hydrated.

The heatwave has resulted in increased demand for power in some states.

On Thursday, power consumption in the state of Texas hit a monthly record on Thursday as consumers keep air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering spring heatwave.



The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for most of the state, said conditions were normal early Friday.

At the start of the current heat, ERCOT was forced to ask customers to conserve energy on May 13 after several power plants shut unexpectedly, causing real-time prices to soar to over $4,000 per megawatt hour (MWh).

