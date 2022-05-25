US gun terror: Biden urges Americans to stand up against 'gun lobby'

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked Americans to stand up to gun lobby. His words have come just a few hours after a mass shootout in a school in Texas which saw at least 18 children dead. An 18-year-old gunman opened fire in the school. He was shot down by cops but not before causing death of students.

"As a nation, we have to ask when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God's name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done? " he said in his address to the nation.

US has lenient gun control laws and firearms can be purchased fairly easily. Gun rights have been enshrined in the US Constitution. However, whenever a mass shootout takes place, demand for tougher gun control laws comes to the fore.

Also Read | US gun terror: I 'beg' you, Senator appeals lawmakers for gun control after Texas shootout

Gun lobby is considered to be politically influential in the US. Toughening of gun control laws finds opposition from many political leaders in US politics.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

In the aftermath of Texas shooting, Biden has ordered the flags at the White House and at U.S. federal and public buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 28.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.