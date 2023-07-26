US govt to hold historic UFO hearing today

The US House of Representatives will on Wednesday (July 26) hear testimony from three witnesses regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), according to a report by Space.com. UAP is a new term that encompasses not just Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) in the air, but also any craft or phenomena that is seen in space or unwanted which cannot be identified.

The report said that the hearing would be held by the House's Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs. It will take place at 10 am EDT (7.30 pm IST).

The testimony

The report said that Wednesday's hearing would include testimony from two former US Navy aviators- Ryan Graves and David Fravor, who are witnesses to separate highly publicised encounters with what appeared to be unconventional aircraft operating in American military airspace.

Graves, who has been vocal about the UAP issue, previously called these phenomena an urgent and critical national security issue that deserved better scientific scrutiny.

The hearing would also call David Grusch as a witness. Grusch, a decorated former combat officer and veteran of the Pentagon's intelligence community, claimed to have received extensive classified information about deeply covert programs that he said possessed retrieved intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin.

The report said that while his statements have been controversial, they have garnered attention from politicians and the media. Previously, some members of Congress suggested that there was indeed hidden UFO/UAP knowledge that had been hidden from the public.

Wednesday's hearing comes nearly a year after the US Department of Defense formed the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which collects and analyses data available to the US military and intelligence about UFOs.

During a hearing in April, AARO's director said that the office found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology or objects that defy the known laws of physics. This remark would now stand in contrast to the claims of the witnesses who will testify during the hearing.

