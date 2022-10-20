US gives go-ahead to Novavax Covid booster dose

American authorities have approved a supplementary dosage of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.

The enhanced omicron-targeting Pfizer or Moderna boosters are for people over the age of 18, who normally wouldn't receive a COVID-19 booster shot due to medical or accessibility issues, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The extra Novavax injection is to be administered as a first booster at least six months after the completion of the original vaccinations, according to the FDA, and not for individuals who have already received one or more booster doses.

Novavax’s initial two-dose shots have been available since the summer. In contrast to the other COVID-19 vaccinations offered in the United States, such as Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson, Novavax is a protein-based vaccine.

After the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the choice.

Prior to an anticipated winter surge, US health officials have been urging people to take advantage of the upgraded Pfizer and Moderna boosters to strengthen protection against the most prevalent omicron strains.

The new Novavax booster is created using the original formulation of that business; it is still testing an omicron-targeted recipe.

