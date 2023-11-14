US: Foreign journalists robbed at gunpoint who went to cover Asia-Pacific summit

A team of foreign journalists was mugged while working in San Francisco, dealing a huge blow to the city’s efforts to revamp its reputation.

Czech TV journalist Bohumil Vostal was capturing San Francisco’s iconic City Lights bookstore when he and his team were robbed by three armed, masked assailants.

“They were heading at my camera man, aiming a gun at his stomach, and one at my head,” Vostal said in an interview Monday.

The robbers fled in the dark, taking away their equipment worth $18,000 and recorded content from the last day.

Efforts to improve reputation go down the drain

San Francisco has of late attracted negative news coverage due to its unruly shoplifters, drug markets and increasing crime.

But now the city has gathered the international spotlight due to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, an event drawing some of the world’s most powerful leaders to downtown and Nob Hill.

Now, the robbery incident is sure to shift the spotlight to the widespread crime menace in California city.

“I’m one of those many people who used to read Jack Kerouac’s ‘On the Road,’ and I was so much looking forward to visit your city,” Vostal said, recalling how magical the day of filming had been.

Police action

Although police arrived within minutes after they dialled 911, the officials had little to offer except for sympathy.

The response they got from locals, however, was overwhelming.

“All the people of San Francisco are almost blaming themselves, like they are so sorry for something they didn’t do,” Vostal said.

Police said they were investigating the case and offering support to the Czech journalists.

A spokesperson from Mayor London Breed’s office said she will help replace the equipment of the journalists. Her spokesperson, Jeff Cretan, said that law enforcement is aggressively cracking down on robberies and other crimes.